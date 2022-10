French Senate to consider sanctions against Azerbaijan

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On November 15 the French Senate will consider a motion for resolution proposong sanctions against Azerbaijan.

The resolution will also demand immediate withdrawal of Azeebaijani forces from Armenian territory, to enforce the ceasefire agreement of November 9, 2020, and promote any initiative aimed at establishing a lasting peace between the two countries.

