Vatican blockbuster: film starring Pope surpasses one million views

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 09.10.2022).- “The Letter” surpassed one million views in only three days. It is a documentary about integral ecology and its impact on the planet and people. It was directed by English director Nicolas Brown (two-time Emmy winner) and co-produced by Off the Fence (winner of the 2021 Oscar for Best Documentary for “My Octopus Teacher”) and Laudato Si’ Movement.

The film premiered at the Vatican on October 4th, on the occasion of the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of ecology. “The Letter” is available online at YouTube Originals. It can be viewed free of charge online.

The documentary tells the story of several leaders committed to ecology and various social causes, who travel to discuss the Encyclical Letter Laudato Si’ with Pope Francis. The protagonists are an Indigenous leader from the Amazon, a Senegalese climate refugee, a youth activist from India and a married couple of Hawaiian scientists. The exclusive dialogue with the Pope, included in the film, offers a revealing glimpse into Pope Francis’ personal history and never-before-seen stories since he became the Bishop of Rome.

Due to its huge success, the film will be dubbed into Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, German and French and will be available on YouTube from October 21.

Zenit