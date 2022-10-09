Siranush Ghazanchyan
UEFA Euro 2024: Armenia to face Croatia, Wales, Turkey and Latvia in Group D
Armenia will face Croatia, Wales, Turkey and Latvia in Group D of the Euro-2024 qualifying round.
Below are the groups in full:
Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus
Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar
Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta
Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia
Group E: Poland, Czech Rep, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova
Group F: Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia
