UEFA Euro 2024: Armenia to face Croatia, Wales, Turkey and Latvia in Group D

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia will face Croatia, Wales, Turkey and Latvia in Group D of the Euro-2024 qualifying round.

Below are the groups in full:

Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus

Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar

Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta

Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia

Group E: Poland, Czech Rep, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group F: Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia

