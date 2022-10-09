Türkiye to face Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Latvia in Group D at Euro 2024

The 2024 UEFA European Championship’s qualifying draw was held at the Festhalle exhibition center in Frankfurt on Sunday.

Germany was not included in the draw as it advanced to the finals directly because it is the host nation. Türkiye will play with Croatia, Wales, Armenia and Latvia in Group D at Euro 2024.

The first qualifying round games will be played on March 23-25, 2023.

Italian legends Gianluca Zambrotta and Demetrio Albertini brought the European Championship trophy to the stage. German legends Jurgen Klinsmann and Karl-Heinz Riedle joined the duo to host the draws.

There were new additions to the draw process this year:

The four finalists of the UEFA Nations League are drawn into groups of five teams, to allow them to participate in the finals in June 2023.

Five country pairs are declared as prohibited and these must not be drawn into the same group: Armenia/Azerbaijan, Belarus/Ukraine, Gibraltar/Spain, Kosovo/Bosnia-Herzegovina and Kosovo/Serbia

A maximum of two winter venues may be drawn into the same group including Belarus, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway

Several country pairings have been declared to represent an excessive travel distance. A maximum of one such pair may be drawn into the same group.

The EURO 2024, the 17th edition of the UEFA European Championship, will be held among 24 nations between June 14 and July 14, 2024, in Germany.

The group stage winners, runners-up and the best four third-placed teams will advance to the Round of 16.

Germany and Spain are the most successful teams in the competition history with three titles, while the reigning champions are Italy, which has two titles.

Sabah Gazetesi