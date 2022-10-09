Iranian FM comments on recent decision to open an embassy in southern Armenia

(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has remarked on Iran’s recent decision to open an embassy in southern Armenia, stating the embassy seeks to strengthen Iran-Armenia ties.

In comments to ICANA, Amir Abdollahian saw the founding and start of activities of the first Consul General of Iran in Kapan, Armenia, according to the view of the Raisi administration on financial problems and with the goal of firming the North-South transit way and growing and deepening the ties between Iran and Armenia.

“This move, which will help strengthen the North-South transit route, was carried out with the aim of developing and strengthening cooperation between the two countries, especially in the economic field, and the Iranian Consulate has started its activities in Kapan,” Amir Abdollahian noted.

He also said, “We will witness the ever-increasing expansion and deepening of relations between Iran and Armenia with the establishment of the first consulate in Kapan.”

