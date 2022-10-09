Fear for Armenians: Cher calls for action against Azerbaijan

Siranush Ghazanchyan

No one protects the Armenians from Azerbaijan, Armenian American pop star Cher (Cherilyn Sarkisian) said in a Twitter post.

“I fear for Armenians. No one protects them from Azerbaijan. Armenia has no oil, and the Azerbaijani are already killing them,” Cher said.

“When I visited Yerevan, I went to orphanages, where Armenian children had no parents, because they were massacred by Azerbaijanis. The world said nothing, they had no oil,” she contonied.

