Fear for Armenians: Cher calls for action against Azerbaijan

Siranush Ghazanchyan
No one protects the Armenians from Azerbaijan, Armenian American pop star Cher (Cherilyn Sarkisian) said in a Twitter post.
“I fear for Armenians. No one protects them from Azerbaijan. Armenia has no oil, and the Azerbaijani are already killing them,” Cher said.
“When I visited Yerevan, I went to orphanages, where Armenian children had no parents, because they were massacred by Azerbaijanis. The world said nothing, they had no oil,” she contonied.
I Fear 4 Armenians.
No 1 Protects Them From Azerbaijan.
Armenia HAS NO OIL,& Azerbaijani Are ALREADY KILLING THEM‼️When I Visited Yerevan I Went 2 Orphanages Where ARMENIAN CHILDREN HAD NO PARENTS,BECAUSE
THEY WERE
MASSACRED BY AZERBAIJANI.THE 🌏SAID NOTHING,THEY HAD OIL
— Cher (@cher) October 9, 2022
