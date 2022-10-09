Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions – MoD

In the evening of October 8, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from firearms of different calibers in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reports.

Units of the Armenian Armed Forces suppressed the enemy’s fire with retaliatory actions.

The Armenian Defense Ministry refuted the reports from the Azerbaijani side claiming that Armenian Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu