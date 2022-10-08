U.S. welcomes progress on EU observer mission to region

The United States is “encouraged” by the meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Prague late on Thursday, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Friday.

The Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders met there together with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Council President Charles Michel on the sidelines of the first gathering of the European Political Community.

“We are encouraged by the meeting of the president and prime minister of Armenia and Azerbaijan yesterday, and we welcome the efforts of President Macron and European Council President Michel to build momentum behind a comprehensive peace process,” he told a press briefing.

“And we are particularly pleased with progress on an EU observer mission to the region, and this mission has the potential to build confidence between both sides and continues to bolster negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Patel said.

Panorama.AM