Patriarch Theodoros II of Alexandria received by Rabbi Arthur Schneier

At Park East Synagogue Friday morning, His Beatitude Patriarch Theodoros II of Alexandria was received by Rabbi Arthur Schneier, founder of the Appeal of Conscience Foundation, an interfaith partnership of leaders from all faith traditions who come together to promote “peace, tolerance and ethnic conflict resolution.”

Rabbi Schneier has also previously met with His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew as part of joint efforts to facilitate interfaith dialogue.

His Beatitude was accompanied by His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, Their Eminences Metropolitans George of Guinea and Nikodimos of Memphis, and Sub-Deacon Moses Kariuki Maina.

Following a cordial meeting, the conversation continued outside under the Sukkah, a tent-like dwelling (used during the celebration of the Jewish holiday Sukkot this upcoming week), representing the “canopy of peace.”

His Beatitude presented Rabbi Schneier with a volume on the restoration of the 10th-century Church of St. George in Cairo, an endeavor which the Patriarch has referred to as “the dream of my life,” and which was completed in 2015.

In honor of the holiday, Rabbi Schneier presented His Beatitude with the “Four Species”; according to Jewish teaching, four plant species— a palm branch, willow, myrtle, and one citron— are waved in the air together joyously to rejoice before the Lord on each day of Sukkot.

The use of different plant species, said the Appeal of Conscience Foundation, reflects how, regardless of our differences, each person can contribute to building a better world: one of “peaceful co-existence, mutual acceptance, and respect of the other.”

Photos: Goarch – Dimitrios S. Panagos

Orthodox Times