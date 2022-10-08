European boxing champion gets hero’s welcome in Artsakh

Young Artsakh Armenian boxer Erik Arstamyan (52 kg), who captured gold at the EUBC Junior European Boxing Championships in Montesilvano, Italy, and his coach Narek Abrahamyan received a hero’s welcome home.

They were greeted warmly by Artsakh’s Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Anahit Hakobyan, other employees of the ministry as well as a group of sport fans near We Are Our Mountains, a large monument in Stepanakert, on Saturday.

Arstamyan, 15, defeated Leighton Birchall of England in the final to win the European title.

Speaking to Artsakhpress, Abrahamyan, who also heads the Artsakh Boxing Federation, said the athlete faced a tough competition in Italy.

“The championships brought together athletes from 33 European countries. Overall, Erik Arstamyan won four bouts to be crowned European champion,” the coach said.

The EUBC Junior European Boxing Championships will be held between September 25 and October 5.

Panorama.AM