Armenian women’s boxing team preparing for European Championships

The Armenian women’s boxing team is preparing for the EUBC Women’s European Boxing Championships to be held in Budva, Montenegro, from October 11 to 23.

The female boxers led by coach Rafayel Mehrabyan on Saturday held their third training camp in advance of the competition, the Boxing Federation of Armenia reported.

The Armenian team includes Gayane Ter-Barseghyan (48 kg), Anush Grigoryan (50 kg), Yekaterina Sycheva (54 kg), Tatevik Khachatryan (57 kg), Elida Kocharyan (60 kg), Sona Harutyunyan (63 kg) and Ani Hovsepyan (70 kg).

The boxers are to leave for Budva on October 12.

Panorama.AM