The Deputy Minister of Education and Religious Affairs of Greece at the Ecumenical Patriarchate

On Thursday, October 6, the Deputy Minister of Education and Religious Affairs of Greece, Zoi (Zeta) Makris, had a meeting with the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

During their meeting, which was also attended by the Consul General of Greece in Constantinople, Georgia Sultanopoulos, as well as Anastasia Antonopoulos, Director of the Political Office of Mrs. Makri, the Ecumenical Patriarch thanked the Deputy Minister for the undiminished interest of the Greek State in Greek Education.

Source: greek.vema.com.au

Orthodox Times