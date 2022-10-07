Pashinyan: Azerbaijan again rejects Armenia’s proposal to unblock all regional communications

Azerbaijan has again turned down Armenia’s proposal on unblocking all regional communications, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said after the meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Prague late on Thursday.

The Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders met there together with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Council President Charles Michel on the sidelines of the first European Political Community summit.

“In Prague I reconfirmed our proposal on unblocking of all regional communications. Azerbaijan again did not respond positively. I reiterate, Armenia is ready for unblocking of all regional communications with full respect of our sovereignty and legislation,” Pashinyan tweeted on Friday.

