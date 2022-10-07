‘Life Altering Technologies’: GIF22 Wraps Up in Yerevan

The 4th Global Innovation Forum, on “Life Altering Technologies,” brought representatives and leaders from the fields of science and technology to Yerevan, Armenia. The aim of the event was to explore the impact of novel technologies on human life and discuss new approaches and possible solutions to challenges faced in the field. Held from October 5 to 6 at Dvin Music Hall, GIF22 was organized by the Foundation for Science and Technology (FAST) in partnership with the Government of Armenia.

GIF22 brought together more than 1,000 participants who engaged in panel discussions, Q&A sessions, and lectures from more than 70 speakers. Representatives from Moderna, McKinsey & Company, ABBY, IBM, Flagship Pioneering, Cognaize, Analog Devices, Huawei, AI Fund, Synopsis, Syniverse Technologies, TotalEnergies SE, PMI Science, and other technology companies participated in the event.

The opening ceremony of the forum was held on October 5, during which philanthropist entrepreneur Noubar Afeyan, co-founder and chairman of the Board of Moderna and co-founder of FAST, delivered a speech on the significance of technological advancement to ensure regional security.

FAST co-founder Noubar Afeyan

“We [Armenians] are very familiar with challenges,” said Afeyan. “Challenges make us focus and flex our powers. There are numerous challenges we see as a state which is in the stage of development. We have inadequate resources, an underdeveloped economy over the course of 30 years, absence of institutional capacity, development is slow, difficult geographic position. But this has been our home long before all our neighbors appeared here,” Afeyan said.

Afeyan also touched on the significance of the Armenian Diaspora participating in events in Armenia, such as GIF22. “Many of us come from different parts of the world where Armenians have been forced to live over the centuries, GIF is an opportunity to share the knowledge we have acquired in foreign countries,” he said.

Afeyan discussed the various challenges the world currently facing, including “global insecurity and wars, pandemics, social media manipulation, inequality and injustice, refugee crises, inflation, supply chain disruptions, climate change.” He noted that these challenges should “drive us” to find solutions.

A scene from GIF22

In his remarks, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of FAST, André Andonian said, “Everybody is here to support Armenia, to support us to advance technology and skill up innovation. We have participants from Armenia and around the world. We are all engaged here in an open dialogue, and hopefully, strengthen Armenia but also advance technology and build mutual respect and trust with [the] local science and tech community.”

Since 2017, individuals in the fields of science and technology have attended GIF22, bringing their innovative ideas to a shared space where they can be further advanced. “We are back with new ideas, with fresh energy, to support the advancement of the ecosystem to science technology and innovation,” said Andonian. “I believe that science and innovation have become even more powerful, and artificial intelligence is growing rapidly and is important for the society and the industry.”

According to statistics provided by Andonian in his remarks, by 2025, 85 million jobs will disappear, while 97 million new jobs will be created, as a result of the advancement of AI. He also emphasized that several significant scientific and technological achievements have been made in Armenia since the inception of FAST.

Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan

Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan also offered remarks during the opening ceremony of the forum. “The modernization of Armenia’s economy, based on the promotion of high technologies, innovation and creative education, is the pillar of our development agenda,” he said, while welcoming participants.

Matevosyan emphasized Armenia’s commitment to further strengthening partnerships with firms seeking to explore ways of advancing Armenia’s technology and science sectors. “We need to form a comprehensive understanding of the extent to which artificial intelligence is transforming the global economic infrastructure, and our persistent work should be aimed at ensuring continuous cooperation between humans and machines,” said Matevosyan.

Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan spoke to Armenpress within the framework of the forum. “The sector is growing every year by 20 to 30 percent,” Kerobyan said, highlighting the importance of the technology sector in Armenia’s economy. “This year, we think it could increase its share in the GDP by up to 50 percent. We think that in three to four years it will become the largest branch in the economy, bigger than mining and process manufacturing and others.”

Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan

FAST is working toward transforming Armenia into a science-driven innovative country by 2041. The foundation’s main objectives are to advance scientific discovery, drive innovation, and incentivize inventions. By prioritizing the work of scientists, technologists, and entrepreneurs working at the cutting edge of today’s most in-demand disciplines, the foundation is helping put Armenia on the world innovative map, according to FAST Founding CEO Armen Orujyan.

“The Global Innovation Forum is a unique format for exchanging thought-provoking ideas and promoting dialogue between representatives of the government, educational, scientific, and entrepreneurial ecosystems both local and international,” said Orujyan. “Science is not limited to any space, it is global in terms of its creation and availability, and the key to scientific work is cooperation. We are glad to have prominent scientists, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders all over the world here supporting us in our mission to put Armenia on the world innovation map.”

According to Orujyan, who spoke to reporters within the framework of GIF22, high schools in Armenia will soon offer AI courses to students in parts of Yerevan and Tavush region.

Founding CEO of FAST Armen Orujyan

ABBY founder and chairman of the Board of Directors David Yang introduced Morpheus at GIF22. Morpheus is an emotional AI robot—the first of its kind. The robot can speak, make jokes, and even feel bored or sad. “Ten million pages of textual information, thousands of musical performances and hundreds of videos were used to create Morpheus’ worldview,” said Yang.

After participants heard music composed by Morpheus, Yang discussed the question of whether AI will be able to integrate into family structures or remain “soulless.” “It is possible that by 2050, some states will legalize marriages between humans and robots,” noted Yang. “My family is making an effort to understand the criteria that AI Companions must meet to become part of the human family, as is the case with dogs and cats,” he added.

A panel discussion on “Artificial Intelligence in Everyday Life” was held on October 6, during which co-founder and CEO of Denovo Sciences Hovakim Zakaryan explored the use of AI in medical devices.

A scene from a panel discussion on “Disruptive Influence of AI on Industry” at GIF22

“Artificial intelligence is currently being used in various medical devices,” said Zakaryan. “There are more than 300 thousand medical devices now, but not all have artificial intelligence.” He also briefly discussed medical apps and the security challenges that arise when companies track, collect, and share user data.

CNN International, China contributor Lara Farrar moderated a panel discussion that explored the question of whether or not AI can replace a workforce. Farrar tried to quell participants’ fear of losing their jobs to AI by reminding them that “there are a number of studies coming out from multiple think tanks and governments, indicating that millions of new jobs will be created within the next few years and decades to come.”

Echoing Farrar’s claims, co-founder and CEO of BluIP Armen Martirosyan assured participants that the aim is not to eliminate a workforce, but to integrate AI with humans. “We don’t want to replace people and do through AI what a person does, but through AI we are trying to ensure the communication for the person which he/she gets by communicating with ordinary people,” Martirosyan said.

Asbarez