Turkish, Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders meet ahead of summit in Prague

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ilham Aliyev, Nikol Pashinyan have brief chat ahead of 1st meeting of European Political Community summit

Diyar Guldoga

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday had a brief conversation ahead of the European Political Community (ECP) summit in the Czech Republic’s capital Prague.

Erdogan, Aliyev, and Pashinyan gathered in the foyer at Prague Castle.

The EPC gathers leaders of the 27 EU states and 17 other European countries – Türkiye, the UK, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Albania, Armenia, Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Norway, Switzerland, Iceland, Lichtenstein, Moldova, and Georgia.

Later in the day, Erdogan will hold sideline meetings with other leaders in attendance, including Pashinyan.

AA