In Memory of Diane M. Bohigian

Hazel Barsamian

Diane M. Bohigian is survived by her loving husband of 56 years Dr. Theodore Bohigian and beloved daughters Melanie (John) Breen and Suzanne (Todd) Jarosik. The celebration of her life and funeral service were held at the Armenian All Saints Apostolic Church in Glenview, Illinois on September 27, 2022.

It is with a heavy heart that I write this tribute to Diane, who was my treasured friend for 70 years.

In 1952, when we met, she was Diane Nazarian, and I was Hazel Tatson, the two youngest members of the AYF Chicago “Ararat” Chapter. We didn’t know it back then, but we were making memories. We just knew that we were best buddies, having fun, growing up, going to school, graduating, getting married, working, becoming mothers and staying active in the Armenian community of greater Chicago.

Through life’s ebbs and flows, we shared good times and bad times. We laughed together, cried together and celebrated together. The last time we spoke, which was just a short time ago, I asked “Diane, when did yesterday become today?” She sighed, and replied, “I don’t know when, but it was way too fast!” I will always remember her smile, her laugh, her special way. Memories of our friendship fill my mind like a million sparkling stars in the night sky.

Diane was a remarkable woman. She was intelligent, hard-working, gregarious, witty and fun-loving. She was admired and respected, and now, missed and cherished by all who knew her. Diane, as we, your family and friends, mourn you, we also dance with you. Our eyes overflow with tears, but our hearts are filled with the joy and blessing of having you in our lives. God has you in his protective arms, and we have you in our loving hearts.

