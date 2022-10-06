Christian Armenia being brutally attacked by Azerbaijan: MEPs stand in solidarity with Armenians

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Members of the European Parliament representing the Identity and Democracy Group staged a symbolic action on Wednesday, expressing support to Armenia.

“Christian Armenia is being brutally attacked by Islamic Azerbaijan. The EU is looking the other way since Von der Leyen begged for gas from the Azeris. With a delegation from our Identity and Democracy fraction, we express our support for Armenia with a symbolic action in the European Parliament,” Belgian MEP Tom Vandendriessche said in a Facebook post.

On Tuesday the heightened tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan were discussed at the European Parliament, when High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell answered the MEPs’ questions.

Borrell said the occupation of Armenian lands is unacceptable and called for Azerbaijani troops to withdraw.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu