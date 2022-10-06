2022 TCA Dr. Nubar Bereberian Trust Fund Award Winners Announced

WATERTOWN — The management of Tekeyan Cultural Association’s “Dr. Nubar Berberian Trust Fund” this week announced the names of Armenian students awarded in 2022 for their academic studies.

They are:

Davit Azizyan, a student at University of Minnesota Twin Cities, majoring in political science and minoring in pre-law, due to graduate in 2025. He was born in the village of Dzovaper, Armenia.

• Ani Mkrtchyan, a student at the University of Maryland, majoring in International Law and minoring in international business, due to graduate in 2026. She was born in Yerevan, Armenia.

Noted journalist and Armenian activist Dr. Nubar Berberian passed away on November 23, 2016. His entire estate was bequeathed to the Tekeyan Cultural Association, Inc.. The Board of Directors of TCA decided to establish the “Dr. Nubar Berberian Trust Fund,” given annually to two college students of Armenian descent who major in either International Law or Political Science.

Another goal accomplished this year was publishing this year a collected edition of his Armenian language articles and editorials under the title ՌԱԿԻ ԱՆԽՈՆՋ ԽՄԲԱԳՐԱՊԵՏԸ (Dr. Nubar Berberian, Editor, Publisher, National Figure), compiled and edited by Hagop Vartivarian.

This year is the fifth time the awards were given out.

To apply for 2023 sixth year awards, please email TCADirector@aol.com.

