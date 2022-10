Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits Iran, felt in Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit 34 km southeast of the city of Khoy, Iran at 17:51 local time (13:51 GMT), Armenia’s Seismic Protection Service reports.

The intensity of the tremor reached 7 at the epicenter.

The earthquake was felt in Armenia’s Syunik, Vayots Dzor And Ararat Provinces.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu