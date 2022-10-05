Blinken, Armenian and Azeri FMs hold phone call

A phone conversation was held between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov late on Tuesday at the initiative of the American side.

The sides exchanged opinions on the meeting held in Geneva on October 2, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

Mirzoyan reiterated the need for the withdrawal of the Azerbaijani troops from the sovereign territory of Armenia, the immediate repatriation of the Armenian prisoners of war illegally held in Azerbaijan and for the unconditional observance of the ceasefire regime. The inadmissibility of resolving the issues with the use of force or the threat of use of force was stressed.

“In the context of preventing new aggressions, the importance of introducing international mechanisms for monitoring and controlling the border situation was emphasized,” the ministry said.

“During the conversation, the interlocutors exchanged views on the development of the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty and the creation of a discussion mechanism between Stepanakert and Baku.

“The sides agreed to continue discussions aimed at establishing stability and security in the South Caucasus,” reads the statement.

Panorama.AM