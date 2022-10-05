American-Armenian attorney Hayk Grigoryan to run for Yerevan mayor

Los Angeles-based Grigoryan Law Firm, which specializes in foreclosure and real estate litigation, has announced it is now serving pro bono clients. Its principal attorney, Hayk Grigoryan, says that the firm’s main goal is to help the growing number of homeowners in Southern California who are under the threat of foreclosure, Bloomberg reports.

“Economic conditions have been difficult for many people across the state over the last few years in particular, and we are concerned about the rising number of homeowners who have gotten behind on their mortgage payments,” says Grigoryan Law Firm. “As it is our mission to assist anyone who is facing foreclosure, including families who have limited incomes, we decided to create a pro bono program that would allow us to help more clients.”

Grigoryan Law Firm states that all pro bono clients will go through a screening process that includes a confidential consultation with an attorney. The purpose will be to determine whether the individual meets the guidelines for pro bono work and to learn more about their case.

The firm also reveals that its principal attorney, American-Armenian Hayk Grigoryan Esq., will be taking a leave of absence to return to Armenia, where he plans to run for Yerevan mayoral office in 2023. He could be the first American-Armenian to run for an electoral position in Armenia.

Tigran Avinyan, a senior member of the ruling Civil Contract party, businessman Tigran Arzakantsyan’s spouse Natalia Rotenberg and singer Ruben Hakhverdyan from the European Party have also announced their plans to run for Yerevan mayor.

Panorama.AM