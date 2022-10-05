2023 Creative Armenia-AGBU Fellowships Open

Artists From All Creative Industries and Countries Can Apply, Projects From or About Artsakh (Karabakh) to be Highlighted

Creative Armenia and the Armenian General Benevolent Union remain committed to their mission of supporting Armenian art and championing the new generation of creators who are building the future of Armenia through art and culture.

Applications for the 2023 Creative Armenia-AGBU Fellowships will open as scheduled to encourage the growth and reach of global Armenian talents. 10 Fellowships will be awarded to creators across all countries and disciplines. While there are no restrictions on creative vision, attention will be given to artists pursuing themes around Artsakh (Karabakh).

The Fellowship provides a $5,000 grant, mentorships with industry leaders(Netflix, Sony Pictures, Match Factory) and award-winning artists (Pulitzer Prize, Academy Awards, Emmy), diverse promotional opportunities, and strategic support to 10 selected artists over the course of one year. Artists from across all creative industries and located around the world are welcome to apply before November 15 at 11:59 p.m. Yerevan time.

The 10 selected 2023 Fellows will join the 28 Creative Armenia-AGBU alumni – musicians, visual artists, curators, filmmakers, writers, and animators that have already received Creative Armenia and AGBU support, accelerating their careers through various opportunities and now serving as creative ambassadors for Armenia.

The impressive line-up of Creative Armenia-AGBU Fellowship mentors includes producers Aram Yacoubian (Netflix), Tobias Pausinger (The Match Factory), and Shane Boris (The Edge of Democracy); musicians Tigran Hamasyan, Sebu, Cuong Vu, Datevik Hovanesian, and Serj Tankian; filmmakers Nora Martirosyan, Atom Egoyan, Marie-Sophie Volkenner, and Simon Lereng Wilmont; writers Andre Dubus III, Carol Edgarian, Chris Bohjalian, Samuel Aubin, and Micheline Aharonian Marcom; visual artists Espen W. Kluge, Ed Fairburn, Stratco Artist, Akram Zaatari, Delphine Maury, Robert Loebel, and Andrew Demirjian; cinematographers Arpi Sahakyan and Gabriel Mkrttchian; photographer Donald Weber, curators Julia Peyton-Jones, Clementine Deliss, Paul O’Neill, Eva Khachatrian, and Anna Gargarian, and many others.

The current 2022 Fellows are: filmmaker and producer Anzhela Frangyan (Artsakh); writer Aram Mrjoian (United States); curator and art historian Armen Yesayants (Armenia); photographer Biayna Mahari (Armenia); filmmaker Christine Haroutounian (United States); composer and audio artist Esmeralda Conde Ruiz (United Kingdom); filmmaker and producer Inna Sahakyan (Armenia); cinematographer and visual artist Suren Tadevosyan (Armenia); composer and musician Van Sarkissian (Armenia); and curator and art historian Vigen Galstyan (Armenia).

To learn more and submit your application by November 15 at 11:59 p.m. Yerevan time, please visit Creative Armenia’s website or AGBU’s website.

In 2023 Creative Armenia-AGBU Fellowships program will celebrate its fifth year marking a prolific strategic partnership established between Creative Armenia and AGBU since May 2018.

Creative Armenia, a global arts foundation for the Armenian people, pursues a mandate to discover, develop, produce, and promote innovative talent. AGBU, a trusted name across the diaspora and Armenia for over a century, has opened many doors for talented Armenians through such offerings as university-level performing arts scholarships, summer internships, and professional programs such as AGBU Musical Armenia Program and AGBU Sayat Nova International Composition Competition—all under the aegis of the AGBU Performing Arts Department, established in the United States in 2012 and in Europe in 2016.

