London to host concert exhibition dedicated to Martiros and Lazar Saryans

A concert exhibition dedicated to Armenian artist Martiros Saryan and composer Lazar Saryan will be held in the UK.

The concert organized by the Klingen Choir and Cultural Association (KCCA) under the auspices of the Armenian Embassy to the UK is scheduled to be held at Our Lady of Victories, a Roman Catholic church in London, on 15 October.

The event organizer is conductor, tenor and pianist Sipan Olah.

15 members of the Klingen Chamber Orchestra, 30 members of the Klingen Choir and 6 soloists, including Sipan Olah (tenor), Maria Palazian (piano), Polina Sharafyan (violin), Hagop Mouradian (oboe), Hayarpi Yeghikyan (soprano) and Narine Malkhasyan (soprano), will perform masterpieces by the composer and painting replicas by the legendary artist will be exhibited during the concert, the KCCA said.

The Armenian orchestral and solo pieces and an exhibition by the legendary Saryans have never been presented in the UK before.

Panorama.AM