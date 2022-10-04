 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Greece strongly condemns execution of unarmed Armenian prisoners by Azerbaijani forces

2022-10-04

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Utterly appalled by the horrific reports of the execution of unarmed Armenian prisoners by Azerbaijani forces, the Foreign Ministry of Greece said in a Facebook post.

“Greece strongly condemns such acts of violence and calls for a thorough investigation to ensure perpetrators are held to account,” the Ministry added.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu

