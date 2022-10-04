Greece strongly condemns execution of unarmed Armenian prisoners by Azerbaijani forces

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Utterly appalled by the horrific reports of the execution of unarmed Armenian prisoners by Azerbaijani forces, the Foreign Ministry of Greece said in a Facebook post.

“Greece strongly condemns such acts of violence and calls for a thorough investigation to ensure perpetrators are held to account,” the Ministry added.

