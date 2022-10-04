Azerbaijan discovers another mass grave in Khojavand

An Anadolu Agency (AA) team captured footage of the remains of 12 Azerbaijani people in the mass grave in the village of Edilli in the district.

Bullet holes found in the skulls indicated that they may have been executed by shooting.

Speaking to AA, Namiq Efendiyev, an official from Azerbaijan’s State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons, said that excavations have been ongoing in the region since February in an effort to find citizens who disappeared during the First Karabakh War which ended in 1994.

Relations between the former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.

Baku liberated several cities, villages and settlements from Armenian occupation over the course of 44 days in the fall of 2020 fall, with clashes ending after a Moscow-brokered truce. The peace agreement is celebrated as a triumph in Azerbaijan.

Sabah Gazetesi