Video of execution of Armenian POWs sent to ECtHR and UN Court

Siranush Ghazanchyan

As part of the claims submitted to the European Court of Human Rights and the International Court of Justice regarding the protection of the rights of Armenian prisoners of war, the video of the killing of Armenian servicemen circulated on social networks on October 2 has been presented to the mentioned courts.

The fact of Azerbaijan’s violation of the fundamental rights of ethnic Armenians has once again been emphasized, the Office of Armenia’s Representative on International Legal Issues informs.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu