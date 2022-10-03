Three junior Armenian boxers advance to European Championships final

Three Armenian boxers have made it to the final of the EUBC Junior European Boxing Championships in Montesilvano, Italy.

Vagharshak Keyan (46 kg), Erik Arstamyan (52 kg) and Yeranos Ohanyan (70 kg) will fight for gold medals on Tuesday, the Boxing Federation of Armenia reported on Monday.

In the semifinals on Sunday, Keyan beat his Bulgarian rival Aleksandar Popov, Arstamyan outcompeted John Harty of Ireland, while Ohanyan defeated Italy’s Gabriel Moral.

Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Poland, Romania, Scotland, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine are the participating nations in the EUBC Junior European Boxing Championships.

