The First-lady of Ukraine at the Ecumenical Patriarchate

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, on Sunday, October 2, received in the afternoon, Olena Zelenska, the wife of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was accompanied by Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President, Yulia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, the Ambassador of Ukraine in Ankara Vasyl Bodnar, and the Consul General in Constantinople, Roman Nedilskyi, officials of the Presidency and its associates.

During the meeting, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew once again expressed the support of the Ecumenical Patriarchate to the Ukrainian people, who have been severely tested by the war, who with vigor and determination defend the territorial integrity of their homeland, and expressed the wish that the war would soon end and peace would return to Ukraine.

Mrs. Zelenska thanked the Ecumenical Patriarch for his concern and support for the people of Ukraine.

The Great Ecclesiarch Father Aetios, Director of the Personal Patriarchal Office was also present at the meeting.

Previous to the meeting with the Ecumenical Patriarch, the First Lady of Ukraine venerated at the Patriarchal Church of Saint George, where the Ukrainian-born Patriarchal Deacon Father Epifanios Kamianovich, who acted as interpreter, informed her of the history and relics kept within the Holy Church of the Patriarchate.

Orthodox Times