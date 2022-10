Pashinyan: Azerbaijan refuses to fulfill its promise to release POWs for second time

Azerbaijan refuses to fulfill its promise to release Armenian prisoners of war (POWs) for the second time, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday.

“This is already the second time when Azerbaijan refuses to fulfill its promise to release Armenian POWs,” he tweeted.

“The first case was in May, when a promise was made in Brussels, and the second time is now, when in Washington Azerbaijan committed to release 17 Armenian POWs until 9/30,” Pashinyan stated.

This is already the second time when @Azerbaijan refuses to fulfill its promise to release Armenian POWs. The first case was in May, when a promise was made in Brussels, and the second time is now, when in Washington Azerbaijan committed to release 17 Armenian POWs until 9/30. — Nikol Pashinyan (@NikolPashinyan) October 3, 2022

