Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate met today in the Phanar

The Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, chaired by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, met this morning in the framework of its regular meetings for the month of October.
For the semester 01.09.2022 – 28.02.2023, under the chairmanship of the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the members of the Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate will be the following Hierarchs:
Elder Metropolitan Apostolos of Derkoi
Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain
Metropolitan Nikandros of Irinoupolis
Metropolitan Polykarpos of Italy
Metropolitan Stefanos of Kallioupolis and Madytos
Archbishop Elpidophoros America
Metropolitan Gerasimos of Petra and Hersonissos
Metropolitan Bartholomew of Smyrna
Metropolitan Kirill of Ierapitni and Sitia
Metropolitan Vissarion of Spain and Portugal
Metropolitan Andrew of Saranta Ekklisies
Metropolitan Ioakeim of Bursa
Photo: Nikos Papachristou / Ecumenical Patriarchate
