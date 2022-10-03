Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate met today in the Phanar

The Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, chaired by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, met this morning in the framework of its regular meetings for the month of October.

For the semester 01.09.2022 – 28.02.2023, under the chairmanship of the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the members of the Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate will be the following Hierarchs:

Elder Metropolitan Apostolos of Derkoi

Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain

Metropolitan Nikandros of Irinoupolis

Metropolitan Polykarpos of Italy

Metropolitan Stefanos of Kallioupolis and Madytos

Archbishop Elpidophoros America

Metropolitan Gerasimos of Petra and Hersonissos

Metropolitan Bartholomew of Smyrna

Metropolitan Kirill of Ierapitni and Sitia

Metropolitan Vissarion of Spain and Portugal

Metropolitan Andrew of Saranta Ekklisies

Metropolitan Ioakeim of Bursa

Photo: Nikos Papachristou / Ecumenical Patriarchate

Orthodox Times