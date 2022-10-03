British Embassy “horrified” by video showing captured Armenian soldiers being shot by Azerbaijani forces

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The British Embassy says it is horrified by a video which appears to show captured Armenian soldiers being shot by Azerbaijani forces.

“We welcome the announcement by the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office of their commitment to comprehensively investigate the video. We expect the outcome of the investigations to be made public,” the Embassy said in a statement.

“We expect all allegations of mistreatment, abuse and summary killings to be fully investigated by the appropriate authorities,” it added.

Footage showing the extrajudicial execution of a group of unarmed Armenian prisoners of war emerged on social media on Sunday.

After a thorough analysis it was confirmed that the video had been filmed on September 13, when Azerbaijan unleashed a large-scale attack on the sovereign territory of Armenia.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu