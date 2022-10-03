Badge for Armenia

PARIS — Faced with the abysmal silence of the international community on the attack of Azerbaijan in Armenia, the French-Armenian actress Corinne Zarzavatjian initiated the launch of a pin in the colors of the Armenian flag, with the inscription “I stand with Armenia.”

This badge is currently being distributed and worn by artists, politicians and French TV presenters. It aims to raise awareness of the bloody events caused by Azerbaijan in Armenia. The actress encourages all Armenian communities around the world to do the same in their respective countries.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator