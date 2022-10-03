Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs discuss creation of a mechanism of dialogue between Stepanakert and Baku

Siranush Ghazanchyan

At a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeihun Bayramov in Geneva on Sunday, Armnenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan reaffirmed the position of the Armenian side regarding the withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops from the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia and the immediate release of all Armenian prisoners of war.

The introduction of international mechanisms for monitoring the border situation was highlighted.

FM Mirzoyan emphasized that the war crimes committed by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces should be clearly evaluated by international courts, and the criminals should be brought to justice.

The parties exchanged ideas on the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, ensuring the rights and security guarantees of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, including through the creation of a mechanism of discussions between Stepanakert and Baku.

The mutual understanding that the regional transport routes should be unblocked under the sovereignty and jurisdiction of the countries was positively assessed.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu