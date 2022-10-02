International community should strongly condemn the new war crime by Azerbaijan – Armenian PM

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The international community should strongly condemn and address the new war crime by Azerbaijan and take appropriate measures to halt Azerbaijan’s aggression, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Twitter post.

The statement comes after another horrific video emerged on social media, showing Azerbaijani soldiers arbitrarily executing a group of Armenian POWs on sovereign Armenian territory.

“Armenia will use all available international mechanisms to ensure investigation and accountability. Such acts of violence should be addressed properly, with consequences for the aggressor,” the Prime Minister said.

Yet another horrific video circulated in social media: Azerbaijani soldiers are arbitrarily executing group of #Armenian POWs on sovereign Armenian territory. Int'l community should strongly condemn & address this war crime & take appropriate measures to halt Az's aggression. — Nikol Pashinyan (@NikolPashinyan) October 2, 2022

The Armenian Defense Minister said earlier there was no doubt about the authenticity of the footage.

