Footage showing execution of Armenian POWs undoubtedly authentic – Defense Ministry

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Footage published online showing the gruesome extrajudicial executions of captive Armenian troops by Azerbaijani soldiers is undoubtedly authentic, the Armenian Ministry of Defense says,

“At the moment, we cannot provide any specific information about the location and chronology, the relevant authorities are studying the video,” Spokesperson for the Defense Ministry Aram Torosyan told Armenpress.

“We think there is no doubt about its authenticity, it is a handwriting typical of the Azerbaijani armed forces. That style is known to us and the international community from the irrefutable evidence of previous similar incidents,” Torosyan said.

Video has surfaced of Azerbaijani forces executing a group of Armenian POWs captured during its assault on Armenia in September.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu