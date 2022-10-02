Armenia to file new applications against Azerbaijan to ECtHR and UN Court

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Office of the Representative for International Legal Affairs is dealing with the video showing the execution of Armenian prisoners of war, Spokesperson for the Office Hasmik Samvelyan said in a Facebook post.

“This is a de facto war crime,” she said, adding that the Office is currently working with the relevant structures.

The Spokesperson said new applications against Azerbaijan to the European Court of Human Rights and UN International Courts of Justice will be submitted on Monday. Relevant materials, facts and proofs will be attached.

Now horrific video has emerged on social media, showing Azerbaijani soldiers arbitrarily executing a group of Armenian POWs.

The Armenian Defense Minister says there is no doubt about the authenticity of the footage.

