Armenia demands a clear assessment of appalling war crimes committed by Azerbaijani troops – MFA

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Republic of Armenia demands a clear assessment of the appalling war crimes committed by the Azerbaijani armed forces, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

“Videos regularly published by Azerbaijani users on social media demonstrate the war crimes, extrajudicial killings of Armenian prisoners of war, torture of Armenian servicemen, including women, and desecration of corpses committed by the Azerbaijani armed forces,” the Ministry said.

“The Republic of Armenia demands a clear assessment of the appalling war crimes committed by the Azerbaijani armed forces in this and previous periods. We will consistently pursue to voice the issue in relevant international platforms and courts and bring the perpetrators and organizers of the above-mentioned crimes to justice, including through the application of international sanctions. In this context, a due international investigation is imperative,” the statement reads.

“At the same time, the international community is obliged to increase pressure on Azerbaijan for the immediate repatriation of all Armenian prisoners of war and civilians illegally held in Azerbaijan, clarification of cases of forced disappearances, and the fates of the missing persons,” the Foreign Ministry stated.

The statement comes after new horrific video emerged on social media, showing Azerbaijani soldiers arbitrarily executing a group of Armenian POWs. The Armenian Defense Minister says there is no doubt about the authenticity of the footage.

