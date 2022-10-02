A war crime that needs to be investigated: Toivo Klaar on execution of Armenian POWs by Azerbaijani troops

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The execution of the Armenian prisoners of war is a war crime, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar says.

“Another horrible video has emerged of Armenian prisoners of war apparently being executed. If this video is proven to be authentic then this is a war crime that needs to be investigated and the perpetrators punished,” Klaar said in a Twitter post.

