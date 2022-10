Soldier found dead – Armenia MoD

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On September 30, at around 11:40 p.m., the body of conscript Hrachya Karamyan (born in 2003) was found in the combat position of one of the military units of the Armenian Ministry of Defense.

The circumstances are yet to be clarified. Investigation into the case is under way.

