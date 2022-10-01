OSCE could send mission to the South Caucasus

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The OSCE could send a mission to South Caucasus, Poland’s Foreign Ministry informs.

OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Polish Foreign Minister Zbignew Rau had a phone call with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.

The Ministers discussed recent development on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the potential possibility of sending a OSCE mission to the region.

FM @RauZbigniew had a phone call today with FM of France 🇫🇷 @MinColonna. The ministers discussed recent developments on the 🇦🇲🇦🇿 border and the potential possibility of sending a #OSCE mission to the region. pic.twitter.com/vE5l4qBKi6 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs 🇵🇱 (@PolandMFA) October 1, 2022

