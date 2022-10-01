 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

OSCE could send mission to the South Caucasus

2022-10-01

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The OSCE could send a mission to South Caucasus, Poland’s Foreign Ministry informs.

OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Polish Foreign Minister Zbignew Rau had a phone call with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.

The Ministers discussed recent development on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the potential possibility of sending a OSCE mission to the region.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu

