Catholics and Other Christian Leaders of the Holy Land Support the King of Jordan’s Statement at the UN

Statement in support of His Majesty King Abdullah II following his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

(ZENIT News / Jerusalem, 29.09.2022).- In mid-September the King of Jordan gave a speech at the UN in the context of the Organization’s General Assembly. As ZENIT reported, King Abdullah II appealed to the Israeli Government to respect the status of both the Holy Places as well as of some mosques.

As a result of that message, the Christian leaders present in Jerusalem issued the following press release in support of the King of Jordan’s speech, who holds the title of Custodian of the Holy Sites.

We, the Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem, express our utmost gratitude and appreciation to His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan, the Hashemite Custodian of Christian and Muslim Holy Sites in the Holy Land, for his true and honest description of the Christian reality in the Holy Land, especially in Jerusalem, during his highly respected speech at the General Assembly of the United Nations on the 20th of September, 2022.

We also applaud His Majesty’s public commitment to protect our communities’ historical and legal status quo, thus preserving our safety and future.

His Majesty’s spearheading efforts to ring the bells of warning over the deteriorating situation of Christian basic human rights, sends a strong message to the world regarding the clear and present dangers surrounding the Christian heritage and presence in Jerusalem and the rest of the Holy Land. We call on the International Community as a whole, and all peace-loving people around the world, to act upon His Majesty’s warning addressed in his United Nations speech.

Zenit