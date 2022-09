Arman Musinyan: Catholicos of All Armenians, First President are associates for 40 years 

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II and First President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan are associates for forty years—from the time of joint work at the Gevorkian Seminary and the “Etchmiadzin” monthly. Arman Musinyan, the spokesman of the Armenian National Congress party, informed about this on Facebook.

“Therefore, their meetings should not be surprising,” Musinyan added.

