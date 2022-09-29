US envoy meets with people affected by Azeri attacks in Syunik

U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy met with displaced families and others affected by the mid-September Azerbaijan attacks as she visited Syunik Province on September 27, the U.S. Embassy in Armenia reported.

“While in Syunik, Ambassador Tracy met with displaced families and others who had been affected by the mid-September attacks. They discussed the challenges people in the region face and ways to address their urgent needs,” the embassy said.

The U.S. envoy also toured the village of Akner which had been damaged by shelling. She underscored the continued U.S. support for Armenia’s sovereignty, it added.

