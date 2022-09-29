Russia Calls on Azerbaijan to Pull Back Troops in Armenia

Russia called on Azerbaijan to withdraw its troops in Armenia, saying that such a step could become a “reliable basis” for resolving the existing issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The statement was made by Russia’s Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin on Thursday when he was visiting areas hit hard by Azerbaijan when its forces launched a large-scale attack on Armenia on September 13.

“We believe that only political and diplomatic efforts can bring a solution,” Kopyrkin told reported in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, where he was participating in a tour with other foreign diplomats. He said military clashes will not resolve existing problems.

Kopyrkin visited Jermuk and Goris on Wednesday to assess the extent of damage caused by Azerbaijan’s latest attack on Armenia.

Withdrawal of troops to initial positions the only reliable basis for solving issues – Russian Ambassador to Armenia

Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin says that the withdrawal of troops to their initial positions could be the only reliable basis for solving the existing issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

During the visit to Armenia’s Gegharkunik province, the Ambassador told reporters that the military clashes cannot lead to solving the existing problems.

He dismissed criticism that Russia has not adequately assisted Armenia since the latest attacks, saying that Russia is doing everything in its power to advance a political process for the settlement of the conflict and reference the November 9, 2020 agreement signed by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“We continue our efforts to that end. We are assisting the sides to explore common approaches. It is not easy and requires significant work. We have dove done it and expend to continue it in the future,” the Russian ambassador said.

Kopyrkin was also asked about Russian arms deliveries to Armenia, especially since earlier in the day Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan complained to his cabinet that Armenia’s allies have not fulfilled their contractual obligation in arms deliveries despite having been paid “millions of dollars.”

The Russian ambassador said that he would not comment on the topic arms sales, citing their sensitivity. ““It should be done by professionals, but that’s an area which is a part of our allied relations,” Kopyrkin said.

During a press briefing on Thursday, the Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, once again, blamed what she called “outside forces” for inciting instability in the region.

“We are seeing that a number of outside regional players are trying either to bring instability to the region, which has barely had the opportunity to emerge from the long-term effects of the crisis, or to transfer the existing instability in Ukraine to other former Soviet territories, including the South Caucasus,” Zakharova said.

Asbarez