Joaquin Caparros leaves Armenian national team

The Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) and head coach Joaquin Caparros have ended their cooperation by mutual consent, the FFA said in a statement on Thursday.

“The Football Federation of Armenia and Joaquin Caparros will not continue cooperation. The Spanish coach is no longer in charge of the Armenian national team,” it said.

FFA President Armen Melikbekyan expressed gratitude to Caparros for his high professionalism.

The Spanish manager signed with Armenia in March 2020.

