Armenian Defense Ministry reveals the names of soldiers killed in Azerbaijani aggression on September 28

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Armenian Ministry of Defense has released the named of the servicemen killed as a result of Azerbaijani aggression on September 29.

The servicemen were identified as lieutenant colonel Nahapet Margaryan, sergeant Hovhannes Sukiasyan and private Eduard Hovhannisyan.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia shares the sorrow of the heavy loss and expresses support to the families and friends of the fallen soldiers.

