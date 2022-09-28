Remake of Atom Egoyan film set for release in Korea on October 26￼

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Atom Egoyan’s 2015 film Remember is getting a remake and will be released next month in South Korea, the Armenian Film Society reports.

The film is directed by Lee Il-hyung and stars South Korean actor Nam Joo-hyuk as an innocent young man who becomes embroiled in a murder plot.

Atom Egoyan’s film starred Christopher Plummer, Bruno Ganz, Jürgen Prochnow, Heinz Lieven, Henry Czerny, Dean Norris, and Martin Landau. The film followed an elderly Holocaust survivor with dementia who sets out to kill a Nazi war criminal in retailiaton for the death of his family. The film won the Giovani Giurati del Vittorio Veneto Film Festival Award at the Venice Film Festival, as well as Best Original Screenplay at the Canadian Screen Awards.

Atom Egoyan’s Remember is now streaming on HBO Max. The remake is scheduled for release in South Korea on October 26.

