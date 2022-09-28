 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

French delegation will visit Armenia to assess the situation after Azerbaijani aggression

2022-09-28

Siranush Ghazanchyan

French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu received his Armenian counterpart Suren Papikyan on September 28.

The parties discussed the situation on the border with Azerbaijan.

Sébastien Lecornu reiterated that the hostilities must cease and Azerbaijani forces must return to their initial positions.

A French delegation will be sent to Armenia to assess the situation.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu

Yorumlar kapatıldı.