French delegation will visit Armenia to assess the situation after Azerbaijani aggression

Siranush Ghazanchyan

French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu received his Armenian counterpart Suren Papikyan on September 28.

The parties discussed the situation on the border with Azerbaijan.

Sébastien Lecornu reiterated that the hostilities must cease and Azerbaijani forces must return to their initial positions.

A French delegation will be sent to Armenia to assess the situation.

J’ai échangé avec mon homologue arménien Souren Papikian sur la situation à la frontière avec l’Azerbaïdjan : les hostilités doivent cesser, les forces azerbaïdjanaises revenir à leur position initiale. Une délégation française sera envoyée en Arménie pour évaluer la situation. pic.twitter.com/V06jmXfXQ3 — Sébastien Lecornu (@SebLecornu) September 27, 2022

