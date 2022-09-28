Energy crisis forces Portugal to limit Christmas lights

The Portuguese government has recommended limiting Christmas lights from 6 p.m. to midnight, from December 6 to January 6 next year, Politico reports.

Air conditioning equipment will be regulated to a maximum of 18°C in winter and a minimum of 25°C in summer. These measures are recommended for local governments, but will be largely mandatory for public buildings.

The government also has some recommendations for individuals. They are expected, among other things, to reduce water flow times in bathtubs and showers and to minimize the use of washing machines and dishwashers.

The government has warned that if pressure continues, the plan could become mandatory and include exceptional measures.

Several European cities have already decided to reduce lighting in public buildings in an effort to save energy.

https://news.am/eng/news/722469.html