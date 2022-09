US remains committed to working towards peace for the South Caucasus – Embassy

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The US remains committed to working towards peace for the South Caucasus region, the US Embassy said on the second anniversary of the Artsakh War.

“On September 27, we remember those who lost their lives in the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and extend our deepest condolences to the families of those killed and injured. The United States remains committed to working towards peace for the South Caucasus region,” the Embassy said.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu